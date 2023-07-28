When protesters descended upon the Napa Institute’s exclusive and controversial Summer Conference last year at the The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, it seemed to catch management by surprise.

Several carloads of demonstrators, organized by the Indigenous-rights group NDN Collective, pulled to the curb in the middle of the resort one evening a year ago. They quickly set up a loudspeaker system in the bed of a pickup truck and began denouncing the Institute and the man who was delivering the conference’s keynote address at the time — former U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

If the Napa Institute’s goal this year was to sideline any opposition to its annual gathering of religious and political power brokers, it was successful.

The 2023 conference’s marquee speaker was Mike Pence, former President Donald Trump’s vice president and a 2024 presidential candidate. When he took the podium at the 13th annual Summer Conference on Thursday afternoon, the resort blocked off Bordeaux Way, a main artery through the property, to drivers who weren’t credentialed for the event.

They blocked the sidewalks along Bordeaux, too.

That came as a surprise to one woman who works nearby and uses the road for her afternoon walking circuit. She doubled back the way she came, a perplexed look on her face.

When a reporter asked one of the security guards to clarify the policy, the guard remained silent and stared straight ahead, as if she hadn’t heard the question.

Asked later whether Meritage had the right to close the sidewalk along Bordeaux Way to foot traffic, a Napa Police Department officer referred The Press Democrat to the city’s Planning Department, which was closed at the time.

With last year’s clash between protesters and eventgoers, the Meritage and the Napa Institute — the man who owns the former through his Pacific Hospitality Group Corp., Tim Busch, is a co-founder of the latter — must have been intent upon preventing such from happening again.

The half-dozen protesters who showed up Thursday afternoon had to park themselves along Napa Valley Corporate Drive, which forms the resort’s western boundary. There are no sidewalks on that busy thoroughfare.

The demonstrators, all of them elderly, were forced to park on a sloping grass embankment or on a narrow median.

They weren’t just unable to interact with conference guests, as some protesters did last year, they also were pretty much invisible to attendees.

According to one of the people holding a sign, security personnel told them they couldn’t even stay on the embankment. They did, prepared to accept the consequences.

“I’ve never been arrested for protest,” said one of them, Bob McFarland, who lives in Petaluma. “It’s a void in my life.”

But no law enforcement arrived to confront the protesters.

The small band was from Emmaus, a Kenwood-based religious organization that patterns its worship on the traditional Eucharist and liturgy, but has a strong bent toward service and social justice.

“You might call us refugees from the Roman Catholic Church,” said Jim Keck, of Sonoma, who was among the Emmaus protesters Thursday.

Keck, 88, was raised Catholic in central Illinois, and was so devoted to the church that he entered the priesthood. He wound up as a missionary in Ghana, then left the order and got married. He and his wife, Dorothy, attend Mass every other Sunday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in the Springs area north of Sonoma, and the alternate Sundays worshipping with Emmaus.

“There are a lot of good people there,” Keck said of St. Leo’s. “We love the community. And we can get something out of the traditional liturgy, it’s comfortable for us. We can ignore what doesn’t fit us anymore.”

For Keck, the poor fits in the Catholic Church are many.

“It’s a big list,” he said. “But let’s see… clericalism, the lack of respect for women, the superior top-down leadership, not listening to people. The sexual abuse is not the worst, as bad as it is. It goes deeper than that.”

Dan Vrooman helped found Emmaus in 2006. Now the organization has about 60 members, he said. Vrooman, who married a former Sister of Notre Dame de Namur (she has since died), was among the quiet sign-bearers at Meritage.

He, too, used to be a St. Leo’s parishioner. But the church changed pastors at some point and, in his mind, took a conservative turn.

To these lapsed Catholics, the Napa Institute represents all that is toxic in the church. And many secular critics are suspicious of the Summer Conference’s influence on right-wing politics and fundraising.

The Napa Institute took in $3.2 million in revenue in 2021, according to its Form 990 tax filing. Its legal foundation made another $734,000. The Press Democrat was unable to access the 2021 tax form for the institute’s support foundation, but that branch had $1 million in revenue in 2020.

Leonard Leo, often described as the architect of Trump’s Supreme Court nominations, is a director of both the legal foundation and the foundation board.

Previous summer conference speakers have included Charles Koch, perhaps the single largest funder of right-wing politics in modern American history. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Scott Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin, have also been a speaker there.

Busch, the co-founder, funded a lecture series last year at University of Notre Dame; the first guest speaker was Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, an announcement that sparked protest from faculty there.

The protesters from Emmaus think that sort of power and money has a corruptive influence on the Catholic Church. And they are convinced the Napa Institute is fighting for the wrong things.

“I’m not opposing them. I’m trying to help them,” Keck said. “My sign reads, ‘Love one another as I have you.’ I want them to remember Jesus was all about love. I’m not sure they know much about that.

“They seem to be promoting a lot of nasty stuff.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.