Group of Sonoma County year-round schools to restart soon with distance learning

The first students heading back to school in Sonoma County this month after summer break will be returning to a familiar place: their homes.

Richard Crane Elementary, the county’s only year-round public school, notified students and their families that classrooms will remain closed when the 2020-21 school year starts July 15. Classes will resume online under the distance learning model, which took root after public health orders to close schools in mid-March were extended for the rest of the spring to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Rohnert Park school will be ready to pivot to a hybrid approach with a mix of both remote and in-person instruction once county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase allows the next phase of reopening to begin, Principal Teresa Ruffoni told Richard Crane parents in a letter last week.

The approach by Richard Crane and other local year-round campuses could provide a glimpse at how most of Sonoma County’s nearly 200 schools will operate when classes resume this fall. But with coronavirus infections surging, momentum for reopening schools could be stalled if public health officials decide to reinforce stay-home measures to fight the virus.

“It’s not the best case scenario,” Ruffoni said of starting the year online. “The best case scenario is if we had those students with us. In the situation we’re in, the question now is how can we provide a more robust opportunity for distance learning?”

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District surveyed teachers and parents to get a better sense of what worked, what didn’t and the needs of each group as they tag-teamed public education during a pandemic.

Ruffoni said teachers will create individual schedules for students, host small-group Zoom chats to increase face time with teachers, and share more prerecorded video lessons with parents to improve how new material is delivered.

Kindergarten teachers have been crafting plans for socially distanced introductions to provide an “opportunity for the kids to see the school and be able to visually see that teacher, and start making connections,” she said.

For Richard Crane’s faculty, starting a new school year offers a chance to provide a more thought-out curriculum that students and families can tackle.

“The teachers are actually excited to have that opportunity to take everything they’ve learned, take the good of what worked, and put those to use,” Ruffoni said. “Teachers take a lot of pride in their teaching and their classrooms. Not only academics but that social aspect. Making sure that we also have that social aspect in distance learning is important.”

Richard Crane isn’t the only school with the first day of a new year fast approaching.

Mary Collins at Cherry Valley and Penngrove elementary schools, public charter schools in the Petaluma City Schools district, will start on July 16. Barring a sudden downturn in coronavirus cases, district officials said both will start with distance learning.

Penngrove administrators promised more rigorous academics, daily attendance checks and regular assessments of students to better track their progress. Principal Amy Fadeji said in an email that a school committee improving distance learning techniques will share specifics in the coming weeks.

“While we wait, we've been focusing on making connections with new families, sharing best practices for instruction and coming up with creative ways to engage our school community,” Fadeji said.

River Montessori Charter School in southeast Petaluma is scheduled to start back up July 22, but it was unclear which model it will employ. Attempts to reach school officials this week for comment were unsuccessful.

For Miranda Austin, a Petaluma restaurant owner whose 13-year-old son starts eighth grade at Cherry Valley this month, her expectations for distance learning are changing after a tough experience in the spring.

As essential workers, leaving home for six hours a day to keep their business alive made it difficult to implement a strict daily schedule for their son, who is on the autism spectrum and leans on teachers and specialized staff to help complete schoolwork.

Austin’s parents live on their Cotati property and look after him while they’re working, but it’s difficult for them to enforce his school schedule, she said.

“If he hadn’t done anything, assignments or anything of that nature, we’d have to start school at 4 or 5 (p.m.),” Austin said. “We’d have to fight. But at some point you’re like, ‘I’m not going to do this and have my family time disrupted.’ ”

Austin and her husband are placing greater expectations on themselves this summer by creating a stricter daily routine, setting alarms and discussing everyone’s roles more openly. They may even hire a tutor, she said.

Austin recognizes teachers are doing their best, and is hopeful new practices by schools could lead to a better distance learning experience this summer. She said getting frustrated or upset about virtual classes continuing just brings unnecessary tension.

“I’m not angry about it,” Austin said. “It’s the reality of the situation.”

