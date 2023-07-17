Five wild burros were found shot and killed near a spring in Death Valley National Park, officials said Friday. Park officials believe it is one of the largest illegal killings in the park's history.

The dead burros were found together in Wildrose Canyon, part of a hike that the National Park Service rates as "difficult." A park ranger told the Los Angeles Times that the animals "were killed with a low-caliber firearm not typically used to hunt big game." It's not clear when the burros were killed.

"The abandoned carcasses also endanger native wildlife, who inadvertently ingest toxic lead shot when feeding on the dead animals," the ranger told the Times.

Burros are technically an invasive species in the park. In the late 1800s, borax mining was big business in the Death Valley, and pack animals were brought in to help with operations. Inevitably, some wandered off and others were abandoned. Today, there's about 4,000 wild burros living in the park. As with many invasive species, this has presented a problem. There are extremely limited resources for the hardy species that can survive in the hottest place on Earth, and the burros can take up more than their fair share.

"In Death Valley, they primarily eat grass, shrubs, and desert plants for an average of 6,000 pounds of forage eaten per burro per year," the park service says. "They will often over-browse the vegetation, especially near springs. This has a significant negative impact on spring ecosystems, especially since some of these plant species only exist in these small, fragile habitats."

For years, Death Valley officials have been attempting to remove the burros from the park. In 2018, they announced an initiative to relocate the animals to sanctuaries.

"The National Park Service's goal is not have any nonnative burros in Death Valley because they are extremely destructive to fragile desert springs and vegetation. They compete with native animals like desert tortoise and bighorn sheep for resources, and have a devastating impact on the park," Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds said at the time.

Although burros may not be welcome in Death Valley, it's quite another thing for a vigilante to shoot them — and unauthorized discharge of a firearm in a national park is against the law. Anyone with information about the dead burros is asked to call the NPS tipline at 888-653-0009. You can also submit tips anonymous by using their online submission form or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.