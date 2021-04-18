Group supporting survivors of sexual violence rallies in southwest Santa Rosa

A group of about 40 people rallied in southwest Santa Rosa on Saturday, proclaiming their support for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and police misconduct.

The rally, which was held near the Andy Lopez mural at the site of the future Roseland Village property on Sebastopol Road, was initially intended as a “safe space” for survivors to come forward and share their stories.

However, rally organizers said they broadened the focus of the event to include issues of police violence and misconduct in light of the recent police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago, as well as the ongoing Derek Chauvin trial in the death of George Floyd.

The fatal shooting of Toledo on March 29 brought back memories of the 2013 death of Andy Lopez, a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy. Some drew comparisons between Santa Rosa’s Moorland and Roseland neighborhoods and Chicago’s La Villita or Little Village neighborhood, where Toledo was shot.

“The parallels between Adam and Andy, parallels between the community of La Villita in Chicago and of Moorland and Roseland here, they exist in the same universe,” said Stephanie Manieri, 25, one of the organizers of the rally. “And we’re connected sadly by injustice but also by so much resilience.”

The rally was organized by Love and Light, a local grassroots organization that was formed last year in response to the national fallout over the death of George Floyd. Survivors of sexual violence were invited to speak about their experiences.

Chantavy Tornado, the founder of Love and Light, spoke first about how she was abused by her stepfather, who she said is now in jail, between the ages of 5 to 15. Tornado said a “patriarchal abusive” society enables people like Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who is accused of sexually assaulting six women.

“The silence has just boiled over,” she said. “And unfortunately, there are more and more survivors because people don’t speak out.”

During the rally, demonstrators put up handmade posters on the side of a building next to the large concrete slab that marks the site of the planned Roseland Village development. They also adorned the nearby Andy Lopez mural with flowers.

Posters, some of them written in Spanish, read: “I’m sad, I’m mad, I’m tired, but I’m not alone,” “F---k your Bro culture” and “I want justice, not your toxic masculinity.“

Nikki Magallanes, 21, of Santa Rosa, said she was abused during her childhood when she was living in Marin County. She said she often blamed herself for her abuse during her youth.

“That was wrong,” she said. “I’m not going to blame myself for something somebody else inflicted on me.”

Dr. Jenny Fish, a local family medicine physician who founded the local health care advocacy group H-PEACE, was among those who attended the rally. Fish told a reporter that supporting trauma survivors is “quintessentially a health issue.”

“What we’re seeing is that systemic trauma and oppression is layered,” she said. “A white politician not held accountable triggers the trauma of people that are systemically oppressed.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.