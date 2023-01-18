Growers brace to give up some Colorado River water

Across the sun-cooked flatlands of the Imperial Valley, water flows with uncanny abundance. The valley, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, is naturally a desert. Yet canals here are filled with water, lush alfalfa grows from sodden soil and rows of vegetables stretch for miles.

Within this grid of greenery, near the desert town of Brawley, Mark McBroom grows 6,000 acres of hay crops, like alfalfa, and fruit orchards, all irrigated by water imported from the Colorado River.

But now, as a record-breaking megadrought and endless withdrawals wring the Colorado River dry, Imperial Valley growers will have to cut back on the water they import. The federal government has told seven states to come up with a plan by Jan. 31 to reduce their water supply by 30%, or 4 million acre feet.

The Imperial Valley is by far the largest user of water in the Colorado River’s lower basin — consuming more water than all of Arizona and Nevada combined in 2022 — so growers there will have to find ways to sacrifice the most.

McBroom says he already has installed expensive drip irrigation and other advanced technology to reduce the amount of water he applies to his alfalfa and other crops.

“I’m all squeezed out,” he said. “At this point, the only thing I can do to reduce water use is take out trees.”

With the water from the Colorado River, Imperial County has become the ninth largest agricultural producer in the state, reporting $2.3 billion in sales in 2021, led by cattle and lettuce.

By acreage, alfalfa and other forage grasses — water-intensive crops used to feed dairy cows and cattle — dominate, carpeting more than half of the farmland. Imperial also produces two-thirds of the vegetables consumed in the U.S. during winter months.

But the water supply shortage may take a bite out of the region’s production. The California urban and farm districts that use Colorado River supplies have offered to cut 400,000 acre-feet, or 9%, of their annual use. Of that, the Imperial Irrigation District agreed to a 250,000 acre-foot share, which puts farmers on the hook to reduce their consumption by about 10%.

One solution is to fallow farmland, which Imperial growers would prefer to avoid. Growers currently irrigate almost half a million acres there.

The Imperial Irrigation District, which handles water distribution among growers, declined to discuss in detail plans or options for conserving water. Spokesperson Robert Schettler said “our bottom line is to increase on-farm efficiency.” This means techniques like drip and sprinkler irrigation instead of flooding fields, or leveling fields to optimize drainage, although he couldn’t say how much water could be saved through these measures.

The growers aren’t thrilled by the prospect of giving up their inexpensive Colorado River water. McBroom, who chairs the Agricultural Water Advisory Committee, said unless the federal government awards them adequate compensation, this could amount to “a taking of property.”

Imperial’s farmers are protected by longstanding and increasingly controversial senior water rights. Even the largest cities in Southern California and Arizona have water rights junior to Imperial’s, which gives its farmers legal priority in times of scarcity.

“The notion of senior water rights is simply not workable anymore.” john fleck, university of new mexico school of law's utton center

But California’s” first-in-line-first-in-right” water rights system could soon be put to the test by unprecedented depletion of water supplies.

John Fleck, water policy expert at the University of New Mexico School of Law’s Utton Center, said diminishing Colorado River flows could force a restructuring of water rights.

“The notion of senior water rights is simply not workable anymore,” he said.

Nevertheless, Holly Doremus, a water rights expert and professor of environmental regulation at the Berkeley School Law, doubts Imperial’s water rights could actually disrupt the supplies of large cities if there are dire shortages.

“Water will find its way there from farms … if people can’t turn the water on in L.A.,” she said.

For this conflict of priorities, McBroom blames unsustainable urban growth and excessive withdrawals by junior water right holders, especially city water suppliers in Arizona and Southern California, which use about the same amount of water as Imperial’s farmers.

“That’s what has put the senior right holders (Imperial growers) in this predicament,” McBroom said.

But Fleck sees a different issue at play.

“It’s not cities taking their water, and it’s not the government,” he said. “It’s climate change.”