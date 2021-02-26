Guerneville artist looks to the ocean, nature for inspiration

As far back as she can remember, Christine Paschal has dabbled in art, whether drawing and painting as a young girl or exploring beadwork, sculpture and jewelry design as an adult. Her many interests merged after retirement a dozen years ago, when she began a second career as a multitalented mixed-media artist.

Today the Guerneville resident and former Sonoma Developmental Center psychiatric technician finds joy and relaxation creating jewelry and crafts with nature-inspired designs. Ocean themes are a favorite, plus birds, and whimsical garden fairies and even a fanciful wizard have emerged in her artwork. She’s also known for her meticulously crafted 3D hummingbirds made from tiny seed beads.

While she enjoys her artwork, she’s quick to share that it’s more a hobby than a full-time pursuit. “I’m not making a living doing this,” she said. “I’m keeping my art and craft alive. Really I do it because I’m having fun. It’s just for the joy of doing it. The rest is icing on the cake. When someone loves it, it’s so cool.”

She’s taken in-person art classes and picked up techniques from books, online tutorials and a 1990s do-it-yourself arts and crafts show on TV. “I’m mostly self-taught but I get inspiration and knowledge by taking classes,” said Paschal, 56, a mother of three, grandmother of six and former Girl Scout leader who shared her artistic talents with a 17-member troop.

She displays her works at the Artisans’ Co-op Gallery in Bodega and, during pre-coronavirus pandemic days, at west county crafts fairs and festivals including the Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival. Paschal serves as president of the co-op, which showcases everything from fiber arts and photography to pottery and paintings created by 50-plus select Sonoma County artisans.

“We have all styles of art there. People are really surprised when they come in and see the variety we have, and it’s all local,” she said.

Her sea life-themed artwork is popular with tourists and locals. She uses delicate sand dollars — rather than paper or canvas — for her watercolor paintings of Sonoma Coast sunsets and scenery. She also uses the sea urchins in her jewelry designs and crafts, repurposing the bleached, disc-like exoskeletons into works of art. Dime-sized sand dollars dangle from earrings, larger ones are enhanced with seed bead bezels to become pendant necklaces.

“The biggest compliment is when someone comes and buys more,” Paschal said. “That stuff really tugs at my heart and makes me feel so good about what I’m doing.”

Her sand dollar earrings, typically with sterling silver wire loops and often with pearls or crystals, sell from $18 to $25. They reflect Paschal’s love of the ocean, which is a short drive from her home. “I’ve always been drawn to go out to the coast,” she said.

She admires the natural beauty of sand dollars, topped with five-pointed star or flower petal shapes. She occasionally finds one while beachcombing. “Every once in a while I find a live one and you have to throw it in and save it and hope they’re OK,” she said.

Those in her designs are ordered from an online supply company, with the sand dollars sourced mostly from the Florida coast.

Although she’s never come across large sand dollars along the California coast, Canadian visitors to the co-op admired her artwork and gave Paschal two “massive” sand dollars they’d found on Stone Island, off the coast of Mazatlán, Mexico, each measuring about 5 or 6 inches in diameter. “I had no idea they could get that big,” Paschal said. One broke as she drove home from the gallery; “I was devastated.” She uses the other in her displays. It’s sealed on both sides with the clear protective coating she applies to all her sand dollars.

Her artwork also features other sea urchins, sea glass, driftwood and shells, including abalone. She sculpts tiny charms of dolphins, sea turtles, crabs, flip-flops and more from colorful polymer clay, adorning her handcrafted keepsake boxes, jewelry, magnets, Christmas ornaments and other crafts with ocean-themed decor.

She’s turned old redwood scraps into silhouettes of mermaids, sea horses and anchors by drawing her designs on the wood and cutting them out with a scroll saw. She hangs seashells from the designs to create wind chimes.

“I don’t know that I have (an) attention deficit, but I get bored easily,” she said. She moves from one medium to another, woodworking one day and perhaps beading or painting another. Making her beaded hummingbird pendants and earrings requires careful focus, a process Paschal calls “meditative.” When she was evacuated during the Walbridge wildfire that threatened Guerneville last summer, she packed up her beads and worked on hummingbirds during her 10-day stay in a Rohnert Park motel.

Her first attempts at making the 3-inch hummingbirds took 38 hours. Now, with skill and experience, she averages about 10 hours. Her designs use “one of the smallest beads you can buy” and mimic hummingbirds found in nature, like Anna’s hummingbird, “which is what we have around here a lot,” she said. She studied their markings from a pamphlet produced by the Guerneville-based Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, a nonprofit organization she has volunteered with in her hometown (she was born in Guerneville).

Paschal also has paid tribute to the area’s wine industry, making earrings and wine charms with beads crafted into grape clusters. And finding humor during the toilet paper-hoarding days of the pandemic, she even made earrings adorned with beaded toilet paper rolls.

She’s content working at her own pace right now, updating her display at the co-op and making enough inventory for an eventual return to arts and crafts fairs and festivals. “I don’t want to overwork myself,” she said. “I want to have fun.”

Plus, she’s discovered the therapeutic benefits of art. She’s suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder but finds relief when she’s pursuing her artwork.

“My art is a real big component of keeping me focused and deters me from (symptoms),” she said. “That’s why art is great for me in my life.”

For more information, visit artisansco-op.com/christine-paschal, facebook.com/californiasanddollars or sonomacoastart.com/christine-pashal. Or view Christine Paschal’s artwork at the Artisans’ Co-op Gallery, 17175 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday.