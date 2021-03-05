Guerneville bar owner cited for serving patrons indoors during pandemic

Sonoma County code enforcement officers cited the owner of a Guerneville bar late last month for allowing people to gather indoors in violation of public health orders, months after he received separate warnings from county inspectors and deputies but continued to operate.

The $1,000 fine was levied on McT’s Bullpen on Feb. 20, just over four months after Permit Sonoma staff saw the business serving people inside, Sonoma County spokesman Daniel Virkstis said.

Code enforcement had visited the bar, located on First Street off Guerneville’s main strip, multiple times between their initial warning on Oct. 13 and when they issued the citation, though they found no evidence that the business was in violation of local public health orders during those inspections, Virkstis said.

Deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which operates a substation across the street from the bar, issued a warning of their own on May 30, when the bar’s owner was told he was disobeying the health order, dispatch summaries released by the Sheriff’s Office in response to a public records request show.

The agency went to the business four more times between June 1 and July 21, an interval in which the Sheriff’s Office was told that people were not practicing social distancing at the establishment and that the bar was operating a speakeasy-style business.

Deputies either reported seeing no violations or did not indicate how they responded, the dispatch summaries show.

“No luck getting into the Speak Easy, appears empty,” Deputy Cody McCready said in the dispatch summary for a June 1 call, in which a person told dispatchers that the bar would let you inside if “you knock and say ’a boy named Sue.’ ”

In response to a Dec. 17 complaint about the bar, the most recent of six released by the Sheriff’s Office in response to the records request, a deputy called the person who filed the report and explained the county’s health order violation complaint process, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood said. The deputy spent about 45 minutes addressing the man’s report, she added.

Richard Humphrey, the owner of McT’s Bullpen, said he’s kept the bar’s doors locked to everyone but friends and Guerneville locals throughout the pandemic, though the $1,000 fine from code enforcement officers last month prompted him to put a permanent stop to the underground activity, he said.

His bar doesn’t serve meals, nor does it offer outdoor seating, making it ineligible to legally open for business under the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan while the county remains in the plan’s most restrictive tier, he said.

“People keep calling me and I tell them, ’No, you can’t come,’ ” Humphrey said.

Humphrey dismissed reports of a secret phrase that would allow patrons in, though he did say he’s allowed a small group of people he knows into the bar over the course of roughly the last 11 months, business that pales in comparison to the estimated $30,000 in losses during the same time frame.

To date, he hasn’t heard of any of his patrons contracting the virus from visiting his establishment, Humphrey said.

“I gotta have a business somehow and when they tell me to pay a $1,000 fine and not open up again, I don’t know how they expect a business to succeed,” said Humphrey, who bought the more than 2-decade-old business three years ago. “You can’t make money if you can’t open your doors.”

The county did not provide more details about what code enforcement staff observed on the days they issued McT’s Bullpen the warning and subsequent citation as of Thursday, nor did they say what prompted visits to the bar in between those two actions and on what dates those occurred.

As of March 1, the citation issued to McT’s Bullpen was the latest of 18 imposed by Permit Sonoma staff on businesses, organizations and individuals since Aug. 1, days before Sonoma County launched a civil complaint hotline that allowed people to report health order scofflaws to county officials, county data provided to The Press Democrat in response to a public records request showed.

Others included a $1,000 citation issued in December to the owner of a private property on Stony Point Road that allowed an unpermitted indoor kitchen and dining hall to operate and charge guests on their property, possibly since February 2020.

Three of the 18 citations were issued to Santa Rosa-area’s Spring Hills Community Church in late January after code enforcement officers found the church was conducting indoor services and failing to enforce social distancing and mask mandates.

They documented seeing 130 people at the church, many of whom were not wearing masks during one of their inspections of a morning service on Jan. 24.

Sheriff’s Deputy Aziz Atallah, who was dispatched to the same service by a weekend patrol sergeant, described seeing a small gathering of no more than 15 people who were all wearing masks.

The Press Democrat noted discrepancies between Atallah’s report and the one made by county code enforcement staff who went to the same service and fined Spring Hills Church $100 based on what they observed. The conflicting reports led to the filing of two formal citizen’s complaints against the deputy and a subsequent internal affairs investigation into allegations of potential dishonesty, conflict of interest by sheriff’s staff and selective enforcement of the county’s COVID-19 health orders.

The internal investigation into the deputy’s report was ongoing, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Professional Standards Lt. Brandon Cutting said Thursday. The agency’s completed investigation will be forwarded to the county’s independent law enforcement watchdog’s office for review once it’s done.

