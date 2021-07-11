Guerneville divided, educator investigated, farm saved by fans: Sonoma County stories you don’t want to miss this weekend

Hello, Press Democrat readers! Here’s hoping you are enjoying the weather this lovely Sunday afternoon! Although the National Weather Service still has a heat advisory in effect (it suggests extremely high temps) until 11 tonight for the Santa Rosa region, it doesn’t look like we’re going to get anywhere near the century mark today.

Despite Saturday’s foray into the upper 90s, current local temps are in the mid- to upper 70s with clear skies.

I’m Marie McCain, one of the Press Democrat’s local news editors, and here are the stories you need to read this weekend:

Sonoma County’s case rate puts it among the worst in the Bay Area, along with Contra Costa and Solano counties, though it is faring better than Mendocino County, about 6%, and Lake County, about 10%, to the north. (AP File Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Sonoma County reports four new COVID-19 deaths: Sonoma County reported the fatalities on Friday, making this the deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic here since the beginning of March.

“We’re not through this,” county Supervisor Chris Coursey said at a public health briefing Friday afternoon. Sonoma County’s case rate puts it among the worst in the Bay Area, along with Contra Costa and Solano counties, though it is faring better than Mendocino County and Lake County to the north.

Amy Jones-Kerr is the new principal at Healdsburg High School. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Ex-Roseland superintendent at center of dispute becomes Healdsburg High principal: Healdsburg High School’s new principal began her tenure July 1 even as an investigation by her current employer continues into her leadership at her former school district.

Amy Jones-Kerr, who exited her role as acting Roseland superintendent in November but remained on paid leave through June 30, said she’s ready to move on and devote herself to preparing for the upcoming school year. But families in her current and former school districts still have questions about her track record, the circumstances that fueled her departure and what her arrival means for the school she will now lead.

Daniel Magdaleno sets up his tent under a cluster of trees at the Park & Ride parking lot in Guerneville on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Magdaleno was camping along 3rd Street in Guerneville with other homeless people until local business owners cleared their encampment. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Heroes or vigilantes? Guerneville divided after business owners move homeless camp: Two west county men are being praised as heroes and vilified as vigilantes after organizing the clearing of a downtown Guerneville homeless camp they say had become a danger to the community and a nuisance to nearby businesses.

The men, who recently opened a youth center downtown, say they acted because of a perceived lack of action by officials to address trash and safety concerns or meaningfully help those living on the street. They say they worked with camp residents to coordinate their relocation, though some of those who were displaced said they felt like they had no choice in the matter.

Pablo Munoz Duran, who's worked with brother and sister Lee and Wayne James for nearly three decades, weeds between rows of green beans, Friday, July 9, 2021 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Hard-times story for Sonoma County’s Tierra Vegetables spurs flood of donations: For brother-and-sister farming team Lee and Wayne James, founders of the well-known Tierra Vegetables on Airport Boulevard and Highway 101, it’s been an uphill battle against financial losses due to wildfires, the pandemic and, now, a punishing drought.

Although they lost a third of their business during the pandemic due to restaurants closing, Tierra was able to secure a Paycheck Protection Program loan to meet payroll for their 10 employees during the 2020 growing season. Then reality hit earlier this year.

A Ram Rebel pickup truck driven by a suspected drunken driver on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, crashed into a tree along High School Road near Sebastopol after striking two bicyclists, the CHP said. (California Highway Patrol)

Sebastopol man charged with felony gross vehicular manslaughter in death, serious injury of bicyclists: The criminal complaint from the Sonoma County District’s Attorney’s Office offers a preview of what Ulises Valdez Jr. of Sebastopol will face in court when he is scheduled to enter a plea on July 21.

According to Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell, Valdez, the son of the late founder of Valdez Family Winery, could be sentenced to up to 12 years and four months in prison.The complaint accuses Valdez of “unlawfully, and without malice,” killing Mark Graham Osborne, 53, of Santa Rosa. Valdez is charged with showing “gross negligence” in driving his truck.

