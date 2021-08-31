Subscribe

Guerneville fire investigation unsuccessful in finding cause

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 31, 2021, 9:04AM
Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a fire that burned three commercial buildings in downtown Guerneville last week, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

The fire started around 10 p.m. on Aug. 22 in the crawl space below the former Flavors Unlimited ice cream shop on Main Street, said Cyndi Foreman, the district’s fire marshal.

The blaze torched that building and two others directly east of it. Those included the clothing boutique Gyspy Sisters and a building that housed DeeDees Graphics and Printing until a few months ago.

Investigators found bedding and trash in the crawl space where the fire started, indicating “someone, or someones, had been underneath there,” Foreman said.

“The whole building pancaked on top of itself,” Foreman said, “so it’s hard to determine if those items had been there a long time or just recently.”

The fire district’s investigation, which has been completed, could not rule out “transient activity” as the possible cause of the blaze. But the fire also could have been sparked by an electrical issue at the building, Foreman said.

Flavors Unlimited moved out of the building in 2019 and the space hasn’t been filled since. But Foreman said the building’s electricity was still connected.

The three buildings hit by the fire are now slated for demolition, according to Harman Dhillon, whose father, Mangal Dhillon, owns the properties.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

