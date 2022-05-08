Guerneville house fire caused by barbecue

An early Mother’s Day barbecue Saturday afternoon ended in a house fire in Guerneville.

Redcom dispatch reported a two-story house in the 14100 block of Sunset Avenue at Morningside Drive caught fire when barbecue flames “got out of control,” displacing a man and his dog who lived there.

“By the time they called us (at 3:09 p.m.) the porch was on fire,” the dispatcher said. “It was supposed to be a nice day with family.”

Damage was done to both the interior and attic of the home, another dispatcher said later, but a dollar figure was not available. The fire had started moving toward the attic and a vertical vent was made, allowing firefighters to fight flames on the inside of the home.

The first unit arrived just 4 minutes later, and the fire was contained at 4:44 p.m., the dispatcher said. Units still on the scene at 4:40 p.m. were mopping up.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced resident and his dog.

Those responding to the fire included two units from CalFire, as well as Sonoma County Fire and the Monte Rio Fire Department.

