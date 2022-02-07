Guerneville man found guilty in attack on downtown musician

A Sonoma County jury has convicted a man who attacked a musician getting ready to play in downtown Guerneville last year.

David Bowen Farwell, 34, of Guerneville was found guilty on Thursday of felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and resisting arrest.

The attack happened on Sept. 5 in front of an ice cream shop on Main Street, where a 66-year-old man had just set up to play his instrument, a wind controller. The man was walking back to his vehicle when Farwell snatched part of the instrument and began waving it around while “rambling incoherent words,” the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

When the musician came back to his instrument, Farwell kicked him in the chest and punched him in the head, the DA’s office said. The strikes caused the musician to fall onto the street and hit his head, according to the release.

Bystanders called 911 and Farwell did not comply with commands given by the first Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy who responded to the incident, according to prosecutors. Several other deputies responded and arrested Farwell.

“We are thankful for the jury’s service and thankful that this defendant will be held accountable for this violent attack,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in the release.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 21.

Farwell’s defense attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

