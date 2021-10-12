Guerneville man ID’d as driver in fatal collision with bus

A Guerneville man has been identified as the driver killed in a violent head-on collision last week between a pickup truck and a bus that took place west of Santa Rosa.

Gabriel Nelson, 46, was pronounced dead Thursday at the site of the crash along River Road near Old Fellows Park Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

A California Highway Patrol investigation determined that Nelson was driving east in a Toyota Tacoma when he drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Sonoma County Transit bus.

The bus pushed the pickup a short distance before both came to a stop.

Around six people, including the driver, were on the bus. The bus driver, 26-year-old Michael Hein of Sebastopol, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Westbound River Road was closed for several hours while CHP officers investigated the collision.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday afternoon if investigators had determined why Nelson’s pickup crossed into the opposing lane.

