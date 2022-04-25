Subscribe

Guerneville man identified as crash victim near Petaluma

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 25, 2022, 3:17PM

A 31-year-old Guerneville man was identified as the driver who died after crashing into a tree near Petaluma Sunday morning.

Tyler Canales was pronounced dead about 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Old Redwood Highway and Ely Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

California Highway Patrol officers found him outside a Nissan Sentra at the scene, the agency reported over the weekend.

Investigators believe Canales was speeding on Old Redwood Highway when he lost control of the car, drifted off the road and hit the tree.

The car caught fire after the crash, according to the CHP.

CHP officials are asking anyone with information about the crash to dial (707) 588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette