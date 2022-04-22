Guerneville man sentenced for assaulting elderly victim

A Guerneville man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for attacking a 66-year-old retired man who was known for performing music for area residents and visitors.

David Bowen Farwell, 35, received the maximum sentence allowed by law after a jury convicted him Feb. 2 of felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and with resisting arrest.

“This was an unprovoked attack on a vulnerable victim,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement. “This defendant’s prior criminal history also allowed the court to impose a more significant sentence.”

The attack happened Sept. 5, 2021, outside an ice cream shop on Main Street in Guerneville where the victim was preparing to play a wind controller, a type of electronic woodwind instrument.

The man had gone across the street to his parked truck when Farwell “got a hold of his horn and waived it around on the sidewalk while rambling incoherent words,” according to the DA’s office.

Farwell handed the horn to a bystander and attacked the victim. He kicked him in the chest and punched his head, forcing the victim to lose consciousness after falling and hitting his head on the pavement.

Bystanders tried to help the victim and deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office took Farwell into custody after he resisted arrest.

