Guerneville merchants wait on UPS to deliver hundreds of packages waylaid by fires

For businesses in Guerneville that depend on tourism, it’s been a hellacious year. And it just got worse.

First the pandemic. Then the fires and evacuations. Now, they stand to lose thousands of dollars in sales because UPS isn’t delivering perhaps hundreds of boxes of seasonal merchandise they’d normally sell on this busy Labor Day Weekend.

“This is our last hurrah,” said Karen Cox, owner of the Guerneville 5 & 10 shop on Main Street, which sells inflatable boats, river shoes and flip-flops, sunscreen, towels and more.

During the evacuation of the Guerneville area, residents’ mail was redirected to the Petaluma Distribution Center for pick up.

Since then, USPS service has resumed and FedEx has delivered packages to the area.

But it appears UPS is simply warehousing packages meant for Guerneville addresses — and they aren’t planning on getting them there anytime soon.

“I have stuff that’s been sitting in their trailers since Aug. 20, said Scott Heemstra, a manager at King’s Sport and Tackle next door to the 5 & 10 store.

In all, he has 42 packages sitting in UPS trailers at its Santa Rosa lot. Tracking information says an emergency has prevented delivery.

Much of the inventory is things tourists and river goers will be desperate to buy this scorching weekend: hats, shirts, sunglasses, floaties, inner tubes, fishing tackle, water shoes.

“All the stuff we sell for summer tourists that come out,” Cox said.

Both Heemstra and Cox have tried to get through to UPS’s customer service, with no resolution.

“I don’t know why FedEx was able to be organized and get all the packages out to everybody out here,” Cox said. “And even the Postal Service, the poor Postal Service ... which is going through hell, was able to get their stuff out there.

“We had to wait maybe one or two days for them to get everything together and get it over here from Petaluma, but they were on it. And FedEx was on it. So why can’t UPS be on it?”

A UPS supervisor who answered the phone at the Santa Rosa terminal confirmed everything Cox and Heemstra said. He asked to withhold his name to avoid potential retribution from his employer.

He said UPS has been short-staffed because of COVID-19 infections, and the fires compounded delivery delays.

The Guerneville businesses’ packages — among others — are sitting in locked trailers on the Santa Rosa compound.

UPS, whose company motto is “Customer First, People Led, Innovation Driven,” can’t guarantee they will be delivered anytime soon.

And recipients aren’t allowed to pick up their packages.

“They refuse to go through and sort what’s in those trailers so that we can get our products for this weekend’s sales,” Cox said. “We’ve told them we will bring our trucks out there and sort through it

“We’re at our wits’ end.”

The UPS supervisor confirmed that customers aren’t allowed to pick up their deliveries and he said there isn’t enough staff to do it themselves.

“They’re in trailers,” he said. “If they open up a trailer, it’s not just their package, it’s like hundreds of packages. They can’t just go through it.” And, “We’ve been slammed by COVID.”

None of that matters to shop owners who depend on a lucrative river summer season to keep their businesses afloat.

“They’ve stuffed them into trailers and now instead of dealing with it, they’re putting out new product that’s coming in,” Heemstra. “I told them I wanted to go over there and pick it up. They said, ‘Nope, we’re not dealing with it until maybe next week.’ ”

Cox is beyond frustrated that UPS just can’t seem to offer a solution to what could be a huge financial loss for her and others.

“One (UPS) guy on the phone said, ‘You’re not the only town that hasn’t gotten their packages.’ And I said, “Well, great, get every town their packages.”

