Guerneville mother convicted of child molestation denied parole

A Sonoma County mother who with her boyfriend and another man sexually abused her three children and videotaped their crimes was denied freedom Tuesday after a bid to be released from prison on “elder parole.”

Kelly McLaughlin-Cross, 60, was sentenced to 162 years in prison in 1998 after pleading guilty to 74 counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with the children in Guerneville in 1991 and 1992.

McLaughlin-Cross, then 30, and her boyfriend Thomas Plimmer, 38, lived in the home of Dallas Goossen, where prosecutors said the three abused the children — ages 4, 6 and 7 — over a nine-month period.

Goossen was convicted on the basis of an 86-minute black-and-white videotape the adults took turns shooting over two days at his home in 1992, according to press reports. Goossen, was sentenced to 158 years in prison for his role in the abuse.

The prosecutor at the time called the case “clearly the most aggrieved case I’ve ever seen in all of my career.”

McLaughlin-Cross, now being held in state prison in Corona, sought a hearing before the California Board of Parole Commissioners under the elderly parole program because she’d served at least 20 years of her sentence and is over age 50.

After denying her request for early release, commissioners ruled that McLaughlin-Cross could reapply in five years. They advised her to complete sex offender treatment, seek further insight into what caused her to perpetrate her crimes and to work on her accountability, according to a statement by Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch.

“These crimes were shocking and horrible. We are pleased that the Board made the right decision in denying parole for this offender,” Ravitch said.

Deputy District Attorney Jenica Leonard argued against McLaughlin’s release in Tuesday’s hearing.

The victims in the case, now adults, testified in opposition to their mother’s parole.

Plimmer, who McLaughlin-Cross later married, died in prison. Goossen was recently denied parole for at least another five years.

McLaughlin-Cross and Plimmer were first charged with similar offenses in Humboldt County in 1993. Both were found guilty in that county and sent to state prison in late 1994. They unsuccessfully attempted to claim they were not guilty by reason of insanity and were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Once they were returned to face charges in Sonoma County, the couple pleaded guilty and both received 154-year prison terms for the Guerneville crimes, plus a resentencing of eight years for abusing the same victims in Humboldt County.

