Guerneville residents return as Sonoma County assesses Walbridge fire damage

Karen Devan and her partner, Lynn Hunter, had their eyes on Mexican takeout in their hotel room at the Best Western in Rohnert Park. It had been 10 days since the longtime Guerneville pair and their two dogs, Teeny and Fergus, evacuated to escape the threat of the Walbridge fire, which has consumed tens of thousands of acres in northwest Sonoma County.

Most of the thousands of evacuees in Sonoma County had been allowed to return by Thursday afternoon, when DeVan saw the Nixle alert came in from the Sheriff’s Office: Most residents of Guerneville, including the part of town where Hunter and Devan live, could come home.

Suddenly, the takeout seemed meaningless. The pair grabbed their dogs and threw their stuff in the car.

“We yelled ’Hallelujah’ and took off,” Devan said, adding that she hoped she would never again have to endure such an ordeal.

“We really lucked out. This was just too much,” she said. “We thought for sure we lost our home, and it looked like it was going to happen.”

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon downgraded evacuation orders for most of the more than 5,000 county residents who’d remained under evacuation at the beginning of the day. Some mandatory evacuations remain in effect for rural residents living north of Guerneville and west of Windsor and Healdsburg.

The Walbridge fire, which has burned more than 55,000 acres over the past week and a half, was 25% contained as of Thursday evening, Cal Fire officials said.

“The good news is that fire hasn’t moved in five days, so that’s making us feel really good about the progress that’s being completed there,” said Cal Fire deputy incident commander Ron Myers.

Fire officials are still making the rounds through the rugged hills of west county to create a full picture of damage from the Walbridge fire.

As of Thursday evening, at least 91 structures — including homes and outbuildings — were confirmed destroyed or had sustained major damage, said Chris Godley, the county’s director of emergency management. He cautioned that assessing the damage would take time.

“We’re not done with this by a long shot,” Godley said.

The Rio Nido area remained closed to reentry because of its proximity to the fire line, said Cal Fire Chief Ben Nicholls. He noted the continued potential for flaming material to become unstable and roll into one of Rio Nido’s canyons.

“Due to the population density and those structures, we want to make sure that we are cold and not at risk of any flare-up,” Nicholls said.

Devan and Hunter — and their dogs — were joined at the Best Western by other North Bay evacuees taking refuge from the complex of lightning-caused fires, making for a noisy, crowded and anxious atmosphere.

“The adrenaline level was kind of crazy,” Devan said. “People didn’t want to be in their rooms.”

Besides their house, which firefighters kept protected, Devan had a niche worry on her mind: 2,000 pounds of dog food. A retired animal rescue worker, Devan had received the pallet of pup provisions from Dogwood Animal Rescue in Sebastopol, where she volunteers, and was planning to distribute the chow to homeless dogs along the Russian River with other volunteers.

“Forget the house,” Devan joked. “What about the 2,000 pounds of dog food?”

Firefighters have recently conducted backfiring operations near Pool Ridge, a “problem spot” on the southwest side of the Walbridge fire, according to Nicholls, as well as in the Felta Creek Road area to the east and up in the northwest “heel” of the fire near its origin.

He added that he didn’t expect Armstrong Woods Road further north of Guerneville to reopen for at least a week, citing hazardous trees that continue to fall.

Paige MacDonell, who returned to her Guerneville home Thursday after evacuating down the river to Monte Rio, expressed immense gratitude to the firefighters who battled the Walbridge fire, especially locals. She remained hopeful that the damage to Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve wasn’t too bad and said she felt fortunate, despite the evacuation.

“As inconvenient as it was, we’re blessed, and we hope the rest of our community will come home soon,” MacDonell said

The Sonoma Water agency provided evidence that while mop-up was ongoing, the major threat from the fire has passed, relaxing its request for locals to conserve water. Local residents, including those in Santa Rosa, receive drinking water from the Russian River, and officials had asked residents last week to use less in order to preserve water for firefighting and to bolster emergency supplies.

“The Walbridge fire has not impacted Sonoma Water’s water supply facilities at this time,” general manager Grant Davis said in a statement. “Tap water provided by Sonoma Water is safe to drink. There has been no impact to our system’s drinking water quality.”

As residents return home, they’ll be able to visit one of three drive-thru checkpoints Sonoma County set up to provide evacuees with personal protective equipment and other supplies. Those sites are located as follows:

– 17499 Bodega Highway near the Highway 1 intersection

– The Healdsburg Park and Ride at Healdsburg and Grant avenues

– Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Drive, Sebastopol.

Those checkpoints, which opened Thursday, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. The county asks that people wear facial coverings upon arrival — the fire may be petering out, but the coronavirus pandemic remains a threat.

More than a dozen county, state and federal officials held a town hall on Zoom Thursday night to begin supplying residents with its ever-growing stock of recovery resources and tips for navigating an exhaustive process faced by thousands of local residents in recent years.

The county is opening assistance centers this weekend at the West County Community Services building, 16390 Main St., in Guerneville, as well as at the Healdsburg High School gym. There, fire victims can get information about how to file claims with FEMA, insurance providers and other organizations that support fire-torn neighborhoods.

A list of online resources and websites would be posted on socoemergency.org, said county spokesman Paul Gullixson.

People were slowly returning to Guerneville on Thursday evening, Devan said.

“I’m sure there will be a big party in Guerneville soon — you know Guerneville,” she said.

Staff Writer Yousef Baig contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.