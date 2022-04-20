Guerneville Road closed west of Santa Rosa after crash triggers fuel spill

Guerneville Road was closed west of Santa Rosa on Wednesday after a crash resulted in a fuel spill, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol around 4:39 a.m.

It happened near the intersection of Guerneville and Laguna roads, about 4.5 miles west of Santa Rosa city limits, according to CHP Officer Jeff Engwall.

One person had moderate injuries and another had minor injuries, Engwall said.

Authorities were aiming to reopen the road around noon after cleaning up the fuel spill, according to Engwall.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available, Engwall said.

