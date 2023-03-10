Guerneville School District closed Friday due to flooding

Guerneville School District will be closed Friday due to flooding from the latest atmospheric river, the Sonoma County Office of Education announced.|
PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2023, 7:36AM
Guerneville School District will be closed Friday due to flooding from the latest atmospheric river to hit Sonoma County, the Sonoma County Office of Education announced.

The closure was prompted by creek flooding that is affecting parking lots and nearby roads.

Guerneville School District has one campus, shared by Guerneville Primary School and Guerneville Elementary, a K-8 charter school.

You can check on Sonoma County school closures at bit.ly/3Fe4Nsc.

The Office of Education issued a reminder that Sonoma County has 40 public school districts. School districts and independent charters make their own decisions on whether to close.

