Guerneville’s first public boat launch opens access to Russian River

River recreation enthusiasts slid down Guerneville’s first public boat launch and into the Russian River this weekend.

The new ramp at Guerneville River Park, opened by Sonoma County Regional Parks this month, is designed for canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and other non-motorized watercraft.

The launch is a part of county agency’s efforts to improve river access and recreation opportunities for the community.

“These improvements increase equitable river access and recreation opportunities for residents and visitors to the Russian River,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins in a news release announcing the opening. Hopkins represents the 5th District, which encompasses the lower Russian River.

“This is a wonderful example of our tax dollars being used to prioritize park amenities that balance the economic benefits of tourism with improving the quality of life within a community,” she said.

Aside from the non-motorized boat ramp, other additions include a second vehicle entrance off Highway 116 and parking lot, trails that meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, family picnic sites, a group picnic site and native riparian-habitat replanting.

The project was funded by grants from organizations including the State Parks Division of Boating Waterways and the Sonoma County Ag and Open Space District, as well as the State Parks’ Prop. 68 Per Capita Program, local park mitigation fees, and Parks for All Measure M tax funding, approved by Sonoma County voters in 2018, officials said.

One woman, who paddleboarded Sunday morning from Guerneville to Rio Nido, said she is excited about the new ramp since it supports her nine-year passion and is close to home.

“Being able to paddle early in the morning — and it’s 15 minutes away — it’s just excellent,” said Michelle Balestrieri, 60, of Sebastopol. “You’re surrounded by beautiful scenery. It’s such a beautiful place. I’m very happy that Sonoma (County) did this.”

Balestrieri, who had returned to the boat launch Sunday evening, brought her niece back with her.

Another river enthusiast who was relaxing and floating down the Russian River on Sunday in his canoe said he has been anticipating the ramp’s opening.

“I watched them construct it for a while,” said Richard Wilson, 58, who lives west of the river. “This is huge for the community. I don’t have to slide my canoe down a dirt trail (a community dock he typically uses) anymore. It’s way easier now.”

For more information on the ramp and park, visit parks.sonomacounty.

