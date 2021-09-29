Guerneville’s iconic Johnson’s Beach is on the market

Six-and-a-half years after they stepped outside the world of finance and turned their talents to summer fun and recreation, the owners of Guerneville’s Johnson’s Beach have put the riverfront property on the market.

In what their real estate broker said is a move toward retirement, Dan Poirier and Nick Moore have listed the iconic 11-acre beach, campground, lodge and cabins for $3.7 million. The summer beach season ended Sunday, though accommodations remain open through the end of October.

Kathryn Proctor, President of Lodging Brokers Network, said she’s been taking potential buyers around the property since last week, even as the current owners pack away rental kayaks and canoes, umbrellas, chairs, portable toilets and the snack bar. And she said she’s been able to tout the business’ strong financial performance, despite the challenges raised by the COVID pandemic.

“We’ve had a healthy amount of interest,” Proctor said, noting she would accept purchase offers until Monday.

Neither Poirier nor his husband was available for comment by phone Tuesday, though Poirier told a photographer at the beach that he had been busy showing the property.

The beach, located just two blocks off Main Street, is a Russian River landmark that has offered a refreshing respite to locals and lured weary Bay Area urbanites to the forested river corridor for more than a century.

Much of that time, the beach was under the management of Clare Harris, 101, who bought the property with his brother, Herbert, in 1967 and remained the face of the operation when he and his brother’s six daughters later owned it together.

The ensuing decades brought new generations to frolic in the river but little change to Johnson’s Beach, where $3 burgers remained a staple and standards from the 1930s and ‘40 wafted from the snack shack speakers across the sand.

Harris’ wanted the place to stay the same and found kinship in the couple from San Francisco who bought it in March 2015, pledging to maintain its spirit and sense of nostalgia amid needed upgrades and hints of modernization.

Moore and Poirier had been visiting with friends on a holiday weekend about three years earlier when Moore told Harris of his longtime fondness for the venue and left his card, saying, “I love this place, and if you ever want to sell, would you call me?”

Two years later, Harris did, and within a year, a deal was struck.

Moore, a financial planner who continued working part-time in San Francisco, and Poirier, who had just let a job with Wells Fargo Bank, opened the beach in 2015 at a time of new investment in Guerneville. The town, long a gathering spot for the LGBTQI community, was gaining ground as a getaway for foodies and hipsters. It has benefited, of course, from Sonoma County’s continually growing renown for outdoor adventures and wine culture, as well.

But Poirier and Moore have had to overcome significant challenges outside their control, beginning with the impacts of a drought that already was in its third year in 2015, resulting, like now, in low river flows and the threat of toxic blue-green algae.

Later, wildfires that brought severe smoke into the area, river flooding in February 2019, evacuations during the Walbridge fire in August last year and, of course, the ongoing pandemic and drought.

But Proctor said the financials indicate the couple has weathered the obstacles well, adapting to circumstances and creating an experience that continued to draw visitors.

“It’s an attractive location and investment, not just for visitors within the Bay Area but also international and beyond, because of the Sonoma County recognition,” she said.

In addition to the beach, the property includes 10 vintage cabins from the 1920s, a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom lodge, and a 38-tent campground with restrooms and laundry facilities.

A seasonal dam erected in front of the beach each year holds back water for recreation in summer.

Proctor said changes made by Moore and Poirier — which include paid parking, reserved beach sites and menu additions — represent just some of the opportunities for adding value to the property.

But as a fifth-generation Sonoma County resident who has her own memories of going to the beach as a child, Proctor also knows that locals have a profound interest in what will become of the property and that it will remain a place they recognize.

“I know the importance of Johnson’s Beach to Guerneville and to Sonoma County, certainly, as well,” she said.

