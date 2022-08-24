Guerneville’s LGBTQ+ businesses beam with pride

Among travelers who identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer, the Russian River Valley town of Guerneville is known as one of the most welcoming destinations in America and it has been since this way since the 1970s.

Throughout the year, the city celebrates their LGBTQ+ community with evens like when local health officials and health care providers are quietly launching the county’s first community vaccine clinics at the Lazy Bear Week, which is a week of festivities is fundraising for local, regional, national, and international LGBTQ+ charities and organizations event in Guerneville. Then, of course, there’s the upcoming Russian River Pride Guerneville 2022 event from Sept. 9-11. Plus, it’s home to the most fabulous group of drag queen nuns in Sonoma County — Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence who frequent local fundraisers events and plenty of LGBTQ+ events in the North Bay.

For locals, the town of 4,534, is considered a hotbed of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurship, too.

This means most businesses in and around town are owned or operated by members or allies of the local LGBTQ+ community. It also means Guerneville is a great spot for those who want to support these same community of entrepreneurs while visiting.

Two businesses in particular — one old, one new — represent the very best of this zeitgeist. The businesses: Rainbow Cattle Co., an iconic bar and gathering spot right on Main Street; and Solarpunk Farms, a fledgling permaculture operation near Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve on Armstrong Woods Road.

Both businesses help make Guerneville what it is today.

A spot just over the Rainbow

“The Rainbow,” as locals call it, has been a fixture of Guerneville culture since the late 1970s. Co-owner and general manager Bob Frederick started working as a bartender in 1984. Then he became bar manager in 2005 and part owner in 2007.

Frederick describes the joint as a “community gathering spot first, bar second.” On any given night — especially weekends — it is simultaneously a hopping gay bar and a friendly watering hole for all.

“This place is everything to all people,” he said. “That’s what makes it so special.”

The decor hasn’t changed much in 40-plus years. Outside, giant pride flags welcome patrons while inside, the walls are lined with wood paneling that gives the place a rustic feel. The bar itself is covered with stickers and there are pool table and pinball machines in the back. Note for those who want to stop by, the bar only takes cash.

In recent years, The Rainbow’s biggest claim to fame has become a Tuesday night promotion designed to support nonprofit organizations from around the region.

Dubbed Giveback Tuesday, the event benefits a different charity every week with 10% of all sales every Tuesday going direct to the designated charity. Guests also can support charities directly by participating in related fundraisers that each group puts on independently.

In all, Frederick said the program has helped raise more than $640,000 since 2017.

Some of the groups that have been the focus of recent Giveback Tuesday events include the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, River Arts, and Friends of Stumptown, the group that produces the local Holiday Parade of Lights.

Another local nonprofit that has benefitted from the program: When Pigs Fly Ranch, a refuge for abandoned and neglected pigs.

Founder Marybeth Hall said three of the Rainbow’s Giveback Tuesdays have helped her organization, and she noted the cash infusion has been “really successful.” She and her partner have used the money to feed the pigs, cover medical care and handle other expenses.

Two of these fundraisers were before the COVID-19 pandemic and one was more recent.

“I’m a huge fan of Bob, Giveback Tuesday and Rainbow,” she said, noting that currently the ranch has 10 pigs in all. “Doing it has been an amazing way for us to connect with the local community and raise awareness about the plight of local pigs, and be part of something we think is one of the best things about Guerneville — something that displays inclusion, involvement, and support.”

A piece of land for punks

Inclusion, involvement, and support are some of the same characteristics that attracted Nick Schwanz and Spencer Scott to Guerneville back in 2020.

The couple had vacationed on the banks of the Russian River for years, and finally decided to make the leap to full-time West County living after they left their fast-paced life in San Francisco and bought a 10-acre former horse ranch.

The plan was simple: To create a permaculture-based education space where those who aren’t exposed to land stewardship could come to learn more about the approach and the related way of life.