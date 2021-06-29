Guide to July 4th fireworks, events in Sonoma County 2021

This year, with lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and the risk of large gatherings, as well as the ongoing drought and potential fire danger, traditional July 4 celebrations will be more subdued Sunday.

Rohnert Park and the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa have canceled their annual fireworks shows for this year. But other cities will carry on.

In the city of Sonoma, the celebration will feature a free 45-minute aerial display at dusk that viewers can watch from home or from a distance, but the traditional parade and Sonoma Plaza celebration will not be held this year. For more information, go to sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org.

In Petaluma, there will be a fireworks display at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds from 9 to 10 p.m., but the fairgrounds will be closed to spectators. Viewers are encouraged to enjoy the higher and brighter fireworks display from vantage points elsewhere in Petaluma. Information is at visitpetaluma.com/event/4th-of-july-fireworks.

There are also fireworks-free July 4 celebrations planned.

Healdsburg will forgo fireworks this year but is planning a free community celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Healdsburg Plaza, including rubber duck races and trike, sack and bouncy ball races, plus be a bean bag toss and other kid-friendly games. There also will be a parade around the plaza and live music from the Healdsburg Community Band and Court ‘n’ Disaster. Information is at ci.healdsburg.ca.us/910/Fourth-of-July-Festivities

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum will conduct its free annual Fourth of July Bell Ringing Ceremony at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bell to ring along and a flag to wave. 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. Information at petalumamuseum.com/calendar-event/4th-of-july-bell-ringing-ceremony-returns

