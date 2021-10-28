Guilty plea in three Humboldt County slayings

EUREKA — A 19-year-old Northern California man pleaded guilty to three murders under a plea agreement calling for a sentence of 150 years in prison.

Mauricio Eduardo Sanchez-Johnson entered the pleas in Humboldt County Superior Court on Tuesday and also admitted three special allegations for use of a firearm, the Times-Standard reported.

Forty-year-old Nikki Dion Metcalf, 40-year-old Margarett Lee Moon and 16-year-old Shelly Autumn Mae Moon were slain in Bear River in February in a confrontation that erupted when Nikki Metcalf found Johnson in their home.

A prosecution statement said the plea offer was made by Johnson's attorney and the sentence means the defendant will have a parole hearing in 25 years.

The statement said the prosecutor's office considered whether the plea satisfies its public safety mission, that a trial would require testimony from young people who have suffered a tragedy, wishes of victims' family members, “the retention of hope for the positive transformation of a person 18 years of age at the time of their crime,” and likely changes to California law.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2022.