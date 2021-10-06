Guilty verdict in 2019 Mendocino hit and run that killed skateboarder

A Mendocino County Superior Court judge has found a Fort Bragg woman guilty in a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a skateboarder in the town of Mendocino.

After a court trial, Judge Ann Moorman on Thursday found Gina Bean, 43, guilty in the crash that killed Calum Taite Pulido, 21, who suffered fatal injuries when he was struck the night of July 18 on Little Lake Road near Highway 1.

Bean is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 3 and faces as much as four years in prison.

A passenger in Bean’s truck, Ricky Faustino Santos, 37, also of Fort Bragg, was arrested and charged as an accessory, but Moorman found him not guilty, according to court records.

Pulido was remembered by friends and family as someone who cared not for material things in life, but enjoyed bringing people together.

In the days following his death, more than 100 friends gathered for a celebration of his life at Big River beach, a place that meant a lot to him because he had lived near it when he was younger, his family said at the time.

Pulido, who enjoyed rapping, carried a hacky sack everywhere he went and loved to start pickup games, an aunt said.

He had one sister and no children.

CHP investigators arrested Santos in November 2019 and Bean was charged late that month with the hit and run. Court proceedings were delayed partly because of covid restrictions.

