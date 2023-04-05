Gun charge filed against Sonoma County deputy facing possible state decertification

A Sonoma County correctional deputy facing possible state decertification was charged last month with possession of an assault weapon, following a January domestic violence incident, records show.

Adam Marlowe, who was issued a temporary suspension on Feb. 15, is among 20 law enforcement officials from across the state who may be decertified by California’s law enforcement accreditation body, a move that would strip them of a license to carry a badge in the state.

On March 20, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office charged Marlowe with one count each of felony possession of an assault weapon and transporting or manufacturing an assault weapon.

The matter stems from a Jan. 7 report of domestic violence at the Windsor home of Marlowe’s girlfriend, according to information filed by the Petaluma Police Department.

The Petaluma agency investigated the matter as a third party, due to Marlowe’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office, which provides public safety services in Windsor.

An investigation began Jan. 13 after Marlowe’s girlfriend filed a restraining order against him. She claimed he yelled at her and held her against her will in her bedroom for about 10 minutes on Jan. 7.

Investigators confiscated several guns, including a rifle that was singled out in the document filed by police.

“The rifle itself was a black, white and gray camo-color. And there was no visible serial number,” officials wrote.

Marlowe denied the allegations when interviewed by police. He’s scheduled to be arraigned April 11 in Sonoma County Superior Court.