Gun recovered, man arrested at Stony Point encampment

Santa Rosa police officers arrested two people and seized a loaded handgun Friday afternoon while patrolling a large homeless camp on Old Stony Point Road.

They included a man wanted on several felony a warrants and in whose shelter authorities found the gun. Police also arrested his companion, whose prior convictions prohibited her from being in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

Officers were on foot, approaching the center of the camp, a growing neighborhood concern, when someone alerted residents to their presence, police said.

Officers then recognized a man who ran toward the camp exit as Brandon Crouch, 26, a man with outstanding warrants related to theft, drug and firearm possession violations, authorities said. Crouch, who was on probation, was taken into custody and later booked into Sonoma County jail without bail.

During a search of his shelter, police found a loaded .22-caliber handgun. They also talked with Ashley Patrick, who shares the structure, and determined she had handled the weapon, police said.

Patrick, also 26, has a prior felony conviction that prevents her from being in possession of a firearm, so she, too, was arrested and booked into jail. Her bail is $30,000.

