Gun violence hits 15-year high in Los Angeles, taking lives and erasing hard-fought gains
Sean Reynolds almost lost his life over a PlayStation.
The 17-year-old high school senior had arranged to sell his gaming console through the app OfferUp, and agreed to meet the buyer — another teenager — near a public housing complex in Watts. He intended to save the cash he earned for college expenses that fall.
Instead, one of two teens who met Reynolds at his car that hot day in May pulled out a gun and shot him, the bullet ricocheting off his hip and fragmenting through his abdomen. As he lay on the ground bleeding, he said, the second teen urged the first to fire again.
"Finish him off," he heard the boy say.
"I was in shock," Reynolds, now 18, recalled in a recent interview with The Times. "It was a lot to process."
Reynolds, who was badly wounded, is among more than 1,400 people who survived shootings in L.A. in 2021 — the second year in a row in which gun violence has increased in the city.
Had things gone differently — and they easily could have, given his extreme injuries — Reynolds would have been among the nearly 400 people killed in L.A. this year, whose deaths mark a more than 50% increase in homicides since 2019.
"We've seen all different types of surgeons," said Qiuana Williams, Reynolds' mother. "After reading his medical documents, they all look at him like he is a walking miracle."
Amid a pandemic that has ravaged people's financial and emotional reserves and undermined long-standing initiatives to stem violence, families like Reynolds' are persevering through surgeries, physical therapy and the emotional labor of trying to pull their lives back together after being blindsided by bullets.
Other families — more than in any other year in L.A. since 2007 — were forced to plan funerals and process their first holiday season without sons, daughters, brothers and parents, whose lives were snatched away, mostly by gunmen.
The city has seen nearly 400 killings at the end of 2021, a staggering loss of progress in reducing such violence over the last 15 years. As of Dec. 29, there had been 392 homicides — the most of any year since 2007.
Young Latino and Black men continue to be overrepresented among the dead. Some of the neighborhoods hardest hit by the still far more deadly gang wars of the 1990s are being heavily affected once more. Areas where violence has historically been less common have also seen upticks.
An analysis by The Times of killings in L.A. County through the first 11 months of 2021 showed sharp increases in neighborhoods such as Watts and adjoining Florence-Firestone, which each had more than 20 killings, and in other cities in the broader L.A. region, including Compton and Long Beach, which each had more than 30.
Hollywood saw 10 killings in the first 11 months of the year, compared with four the year prior, according to the data from the county coroner's office. Hyde Park saw 13, compared with four in 2020, and El Sereno saw eight, compared with three the year prior. Killings also ticked up in neighborhoods like Mid-Wilshire and Echo Park, though in smaller numbers.
The causes are complex and hard to pin down, and have been politicized — exaggerated or minimized — to meet people's chosen narratives about police, criminal justice and the best path forward. Other parts of the nation have also seen surges in killing, some worse than L.A.'s.
The effects of the violence, however, are clear and inarguable — rippling out from individual incidents in almost every corner of the city to impact not only the victims and perpetrators, but their extended families, neighbors and local businesses, emergency room staffs and the policymakers and police whose job it is to find solutions.
Some this year in L.A. have socially distanced as much out of grief as pandemic propriety, their devastation compounding the year's isolation. Street corners have turned aglow for the dead in impromptu candlelight vigils in sight of the remnants of memorials past. Doctors and nurses already exhausted by COVID-19's onslaught have seen new horrors in the faces of children wheeled into their hospital wards with gunshot wounds.
Tina Basquez has spent the last 13 years in the same San Pedro home but is going into 2022 looking for a new place to live, she said. She needs a place without stairs.
In July, her 24-year-old son Vincent, who played four years of varsity football at San Pedro High School, was paralyzed in a shooting that has baffled his family. Police have linked it to a cluster of others that prosecutors allege were all the work of one person, a young man with alleged gang ties whose nickname is listed in court records as "Reaper."
When Basquez rushed to the hospital on the summer night of her son's shooting, COVID-19 protocols prevented her from going inside, where she thought Vincent was dying or already dead. She anguished in a parking lot until a surgeon finally came out to tell her Vincent was alive but badly injured.
