Gunfight atop Santa Rosa Plaza Mall parking structure Friday ends without injuries

A gunfight broke out late Friday afternoon on the top level of the parking structure of Santa Rosa Plaza Mall, Santa Rosa police said in a public outreach for information Saturday.

No one was injured, but there were many bystanders present, some with young children, who witnessed the violence or heard the gunshots, the department said in a statement.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., numerous community members shopping at the Santa Rosa Plaza Mall witnessed a fight between three young men, an SRPD Facebook post reported.

At the end of the fight, one of the men fired multiple shots from a semi-automatic handgun at the other young men who were running toward the mall at the time, police said. The shots were fired in the direction of the pedestrian walkway leading from the parking structure to the mall when several people were walking in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it should contact Officer Dane Schindler at 707-543-3600, ext. 8518. The SRPD case number is #21-6300.

The incident follows a recent wave of shootings that began toward the end of May. Four have occurred at parks: Dutch Flohr Park, Comstock Park, Andy Lopez Unity Park and, most recently, Bayer Park & Gardens.

