Gunfire at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Santa Rosa leads to arrest of two suspected gang members

Police arrested two suspected gang members Sunday night on suspicion of firing gunshots at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots coming from the park in south Santa Rosa.

Upon arriving, police arrested Francisco Ramirez, 27, of Santa Rosa, after chasing into a nearby driveway and detaining him without further incident.

Ramirez’s brother, Miguel, 30, of Santa Rosa, also fled from officers and was arrested shortly thereafter near the park.

Officers searched the park and found a handgun and magazine with live ammunition. They determined Miguel had collected the fired shell casings and threw them away in a trash can.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said officers are still investigating what led up to the gunfire and whether the suspects fired shots at anyone.

Both Francisco and Miguel were booked into Sonoma County Jail on felony charges, including possessing a firearm as a gang member, concealing evidence, reckless discharge of a firearm and resisting a police officer.

