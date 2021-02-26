Gunman, accomplices found guilty in Healdsburg shooting

A man who fired several rounds at a rival gang member in Healdsburg last September and the accomplice who helped him escape were found guilty Thursday for their role in the shooting.

Healdsburg resident Isaiah Antonio Torres, the gunman, is expected to serve 10 years in state prison, as outlined in a deal Torres struck with prosecutors ahead of a no-contest plea he entered before a judge on Thursday, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Torres, 18, fired about five shots at a rival gang member on Sept. 29 as the victim sat on a picnic table at a grassy lot near Fitch and Mason streets, southeast of the Healdsburg Plaza, the news release said.

The victim ran to escape the gunshots and Torres followed him, firing five more rounds before escaping in a nearby car driven by David Botello-Barragan, 19, also of Healdsburg, and occupied by three other teens.

The group drove to Rohnert Park, where they turned over a backpack that carried the handgun used in the shooting and other firearms to David Saucedo-Solorio, 19, prosecutors said.

Saucedo-Solorio was arrested a day later, when police served a search warrant at a Rohnert Park home and found the cache of weapons.

Torres and Botello-Barragan were also arrested the day after the shooting when the pair and the three teens were found in Vacaville inside the getaway car used during the shooting, authorities said at the time.

Botello-Barragan, who also pleaded no contest at Sonoma County Superior Court on Thursday, could face up to nine years in state prison for his role in the shooting, the news release said. Sentencing is scheduled for March 25.

Saucedo-Solorio was found guilty of a felony count of being an accessory after the fact after he too pleaded no contest in December, prosecutors said. In a negotiated plea agreement, he agreed to two years of supervised probation.

He’ll return to the Sonoma County Court for his sentencing April 15, the District Attorney’s Office said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.