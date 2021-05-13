Subscribe

Gunman in Colorado birthday party shooting killed 6 people because he wasn’t invited, police say

JOSEPH WILKINSON
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
May 13, 2021, 3:00PM

The man suspected of fatally shooting six people before dying by suicide early Sunday morning at a Colorado Springs birthday party was identified by police as Teodoro Macias Jr.

Macias, 28, was angry that his girlfriend did not invite him to the party and responded by killing her and five adult relatives, police said at a Tuesday press conference.

“At the core of this horrendous act is domestic violence,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said, adding that Macias “displayed power and control issues” in the relationship.

Macias was dating Sandra Ibarra for about a year before he killed her, police said. The other five victims were identified as:

—Jose Ibarra, Sandra’s brother

—Mayra Ibarra Perez, 32, Sandra’s sister

—Melvin Perez, 30, Mayra’s husband

—Jose Gutierrez, 21, Melvin’s brother

—Joanna Cruz, 53, Jose and Melvin’s mother

The families gathered Saturday night to celebrate birthdays for Melvin Perez, Joanna Cruz and another relative, 28-year-old Nubia Marquez, who left the party about two hours before the shooting.

Marquez identified her family members to local newspaper The Gazette prior to police releasing their names Tuesday.

Three children were in the residence at the time of the shooting, and none was physically injured, police said.

