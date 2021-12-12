Gunman killed in hours-long standoff with Antioch police

ANTIOCH — A man who opened fire with a rifle in a San Francisco Bay neighborhood was shot and killed by police Friday after an hours-long standoff, authorities said.

Reports of shots fired sent officers to a house in Antioch at around 1 p.m., where they saw the rifleman shooting at cars and houses, authorities said.

The man also shot down a police drone before barricading himself in a home, police said.

Officers blocked some streets, evacuated neighbors and tried to make contact with the gunman for several hours while he continued to shoot, police said.

At around 7 p.m., the gunman appeared to set fire to the inside of a garage and left as flames engulfed the home. He was then shot by SWAT officers and died at the scene, police said.

His name wasn't immediately released.

There wasn't any immediate word on what prompted the man to open fire.