Gunman opens fire during Central California house party; 7 injured

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 25, 2020, 1:59PM
MANTECA — A gunman opened fire during a large house party in central California, sending seven people the the hospital with injuries, authorities said Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said officers were conducting a traffic stop in Manteca shortly after midnight when they heard several gunshots and saw people running for their lives.

Law enforcement officers went to the house and learned that a man armed with a semi-automatic weapon showed up to the party and began shooting into the crowd, the San Joaquin Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Seven people were taken to the hospital. Two were critically injured and five others were treated and released.

No arrest has been made. The suspect's identity and the motive for the attack have not been released.

