Guns, drugs confiscated from Lake County home, suspect arrested

Bags of dried marijuana, pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs were seized from a Lake County home where investigators arrested a suspect and discovered several guns Friday.

The months-long investigation focused on a home in the 2800 block of Merced Street in Nice, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators served a search warrant on the home and confiscated 3.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.8 ounces of fentanyl and 24 grams of heroin along with “a large amount of packaged marijuana,” officials said.

The meth, fentanyl and heroin had an estimated street value of $170,000.

Weight scales and several guns also were discovered, including a “ghost gun” that had been modified to work like a fully automatic weapon.

A suspect was identified at the scene as Brandon Weilert, who’s also known as Brandon Grendis and has a prior conviction for an unspecified felony, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on suspicion of committing multiple felonies, including selling and distributing narcotics and possessing a machine gun.

