Gunshot victim reported in vicinity of Santa Rosa’s Comstock Middle School

Santa Rosa police have confirmed that a person was shot Saturday night at Hilliard Comstock Park and Middle School in northwest Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Police Patrol Sgt. Kevin Naugle said the department has sent its Violent Crimes Investigations team to the scene of the shooting, but could not release further details as it was an ongoing investigation.

Sonoma County Redcom fire dispatch earlier reported that a shooting victim was being attended to in the area of the school at 2750 West Steele Lane, and referred a reporter to Santa Rosa police.

No suspects were in custody as of 9:40 p.m., Naugle said.

Residents in the neighborhood reported to The Press Democrat seeing police activity at the park.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

