A Highway 101 onramp in Santa Rosa was closed for about an hour Tuesday afternoon after a cargo van carrying butane and marijuana caught fire, officials said.

Crews worked to clear the marijuana, some of which was blowing in the air due to the ongoing storm, along the onramp at Davis and Third streets. Highway access was restored at 1:35 p.m. after being closed since about 12:20 p.m.

A white utility van transporting butane was using the onramp onto southbound Highway 101 when the driver lit a cigarette and ignited the flammable liquid that had been leaking from the vehicle, California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries, deRutte said.

Several black trash bags full of marijuana clippings fell from the vehicle and coated the road. Police do not yet know if the marijuana was being illegally transported or not, deRuette said.

The scene was cleared by 1:37 p.m. but some marijuana was still visible on the road.

The incident is being investigated by the CHP and Santa Rosa Police Department.

