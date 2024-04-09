Guy Fieri went back to his childhood hometown of Ferndale on Friday to accept the title of honorary mayor, sash and all.

Last month, the Humboldt County city announced that April 5 would annually be known as “Guy Fieri Day” in town and bestowed upon the longtime Sonoma County celebrity chef the title of honorary mayor for that day each year.

Friday, Fieri sat at the head of the Ferndale City Council table for a 30-minute meeting that featured representatives giving thanks for his contributions to the local schools, first responders and more.

The city of Ferndale posted video of the meeting on its YouTube channel.

“This is ridiculous,” Fieri jokingly said as Ferndale Mayor Randall Cady presented him with the city’s proclamation. Fieri was also given a sash to wear and a hat once belonging to the late Ferndale sculptor and Kinetic Sculpture Race founder Hobart Brown.

“I think that everybody (in Ferndale) knows the legend of Hobart Brown,” Fieri told those assembled for the meeting. “He along with my dad and (artist) Jack Mays and just all those characters who started this whole Ferndale energy of the arts.”

“I don’t think it’s going to fit my fat head,” Fieri joked as he tried on the hat.

One by one, locals spoke of how Fieri has impacted the town of almost 1,400 people.

Ferndale Junior High School math teacher and athletic director Rex Rigney thanked Fieri for donating a pretzel cart to the elementary school to help raise money for educational trips, as well as for donating $20,000 to help the junior high finish its “state-of-the-art” bleacher project in 2019.

“It wasn’t something that anyone asked you to do, you heard about it and stepped forward and did it. And I really appreciate that,” Rigney said.

Growing up in Ferndale, Fieri began his culinary career by opening a pretzel cart at age 10.

Dennis DelBiaggio, representing the town’s fire department and first responders, spoke of how Fieri supported the town in times of disaster by feeding first responders and victims. She then presented Fieri with a challenge coin featuring the fire department’s insignia and carried by members of the department.

Representatives from the Humboldt County Fair and other local organizations also spoke.

At the end of the meeting, Fieri, acting as honorary mayor, declared the town has a “pothole issue” and proposed a fundraiser to fix the roads.

Fieri ended the meeting saying “there is no place” like Ferndale and expressed his gratitude for the title, promising to celebrate Guy Fieri Day each April 5 in Ferndale “as long as I’m around.“