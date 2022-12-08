Santa Rosa holiday shoppers may find themselves doing a double take Saturday at Montgomery Village. That’s because celebrity chef and longtime Sonoma County resident Guy Fieri and his family will be at the shopping center raising money for the Salvation Army of Santa Rosa & Sonoma County.

The Fieri family is scheduled to appear from noon to 2 p.m. at the shopping center’s Terrace area, across from Sur La Table. There they will be ringing bells near the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle to encourage shoppers to donate their change and cash to the charitable organization.

The afternoon event will raise money to help needy families in Sonoma County this season and bring awareness to local businesses such as those in the shopping center, according to Major Randy Hartt, coordinator for the Salvation Army of Santa Rosa & Sonoma County.

Fieri, often donates his time and cooking talents to first responders and those in need throughout Northern California.

“He’s a very generous guy,” Hartt said. “All I can say is how extremely grateful we are of him and his family.“

Montgomery Village is at 911 Village Court in Santa Rosa.