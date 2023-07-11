On Saturday, Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri was photographed talking to former president and current GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump in Las Vegas during an Ultimate Fighting Championship event.

The meeting at T-Mobile Arena has drawn surprise reactions from the internet, and harsh criticism from musician and White Stripes frontman Jack White.

On Monday, White posted photos on Instagram of Trump meeting Fieri, as well as actors Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg, and comedian-podcaster Joe Rogan. On the post, White wrote that “Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s**t Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book.”

Benny Johnson, a Trump supporter and chief creative officer for conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA, posted a picture of Trump and Fieri to Twitter with the words “2024 unity ticket.”

2024 unity ticket 👀🔥🍔 pic.twitter.com/LWGWFxqHKy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 9, 2023

No details on how long Fieri and Trump spoke, or what they spoke about, were available.

Reactions to the encounter on Twitter and elsewhere ranged from confusion to jokes about Fieri hoping to become the vice president of Flavortown. Several comments on social media site Reddit tried to downplay the meeting as a random passing between the two.

Commenters also largely defended Fieri, who regularly donates time and food for disaster survivors and first responders, and who famously officiated a mass wedding ceremony in Miami, Florida, for 101 same-sex couples in 2015.

According to NBC News, the former president was in Las Vegas during a weekend of campaign appearances.

He entered the T-Mobile Arena from a ground-level tunnel alongside UFC President Dana White, who supports Trump and has donated $1 million to pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

Fieri recently opened Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at the Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel and casino, his second restaurant on the famed Las Vegas Strip.