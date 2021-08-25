Guy Fieri cooks meals for first responders battling the Dixie fire

Guy Fieri is once again cooking for first responders on the front lines of a Northern California wildfire.

The Sonoma County celebrity chef made more than 1,000 pounds of pulled pork sandwiches Tuesday for first responders battling the Dixie fire, according to a Facebook post from Murrieta Fire and Rescue. The Southern California fire department sent a strike team to combat the blaze, which currently is burning across five Northern California counties.

The agency shared a photo of Fieri with Battalion Chief Mike Ramos, and it wasn’t the only fire department who took to social media to thank Fieri.

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted photos of Fieri and its firefighters at the Dixie fire’s base camp at the Lassen County Fairgrounds in Susanville.

“It's a challenging & rewarding experience for our members,” the tweet read. “Big thanks to @GuyFieri for providing meals to crews at the #DixieFire base camp today.”

KTVU filmed Fieri while he prepped and served meals along with about 25 volunteers, including KTVU anchor Sal Castaneda, to 2,200 first responders.

Fieri also is serving meals there on Wednesday.

"There's a lot of first responders who can't make it to the base camp,“ Fieri told the Bay Area station. ”So we sent it to the fire lines. We sent it to a lot of the sheriff's department and CHP that were out blocking roads.“

This is far from the first time Fieri has cooked for first responders during fire season. He doled out meals during Sonoma County’s Kincade and Glass fires in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and Butte County’s Camp fire in 2018.

The Dixie fire is 735,064 acres and 45% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, which began July 14, is the single largest fire in California history and has destroyed more than 1,200 structures.