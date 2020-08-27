Guy Fieri discusses virus’ impact on restaurants, Food Network shows on Fox News

Guy Fieri is juggling raising funds for laid-off restaurant workers with ideas for a new socially distant television show.

The Sonoma County resident recently spoke with Fox News about his Restaurant Employee Relief Fund and the status of his popular Food Network shows.

Since March, the relief fund has raised more than $21.5 million to provide more than 43,000 workers with $500 grants, according to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

“Granted, there are way more than 40,000 people without jobs in the restaurant business,” Fieri said during the interview. “But just to be able to make a little bit of an impact and a little bit of a contribution ... Let people in the industry know how much we all love and care and support them.”

Fieri also talked to Fox News about how COVID-19 has affected his Food Network shows “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”

“We haven’t been able to shoot ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ because we’ve been sheltering in place,” Fieri said. “So we started shooting 'Triple D' here at the house, and having some of our favorite locations send their recipes to us. Then Hunter, my oldest son, and I would prepare the recipes and finish it for them. We did all this while doing a live video conference.”

Instead of “Guy’s Grocery Games,” Fieri said he has been working on “Triple G Delivery,” where chefs are sent a box of ingredients they have to work with from home.

“Giving some folks some work, giving some chefs some recognition, giving some fans some entertainment – you name all of it,” he said.

You can watch Fieri’s interview with Fox News here.