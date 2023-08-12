Guy Fieri donates pig he bought at Sonoma County Fair auction to local organizations

Guy Fieri is bringing home the bacon for Redwood Gospel Mission and the Salvation Army in Santa Rosa.

Last Sunday, the Food Network star and longtime Sonoma County resident purchased multiple animals at the Sonoma County Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction, including a 266-pound hog named Daddy Pig for $4,850 from 10-year-old Jaxson Trappe. Fieri is donating the pig to help feed the hungry.

Brian Daly, executive director of the Guy Fieri Foundation wouldn’t say exactly how many animals Fieri purchased or how much he spent in total but he said it was a “significant amount.”

Lepe’s Foods, the shop that will be receiving and processing the animal, said they are expecting the pig to arrive Thursday or Friday. The animal will be processed for the foundation, the meat vacuum-packed and ready to be sent out to the Salvation Army and Redwood Gospel Mission.

An average meal contains four ounces of protein, according to Jeff Gilman, the executive director of Redwood Gospel Mission. It’s unclear how much food will be sent to Redwood Gospel Mission but Gilman said their large walk-in freezers will be ready.

Redwood Gospel Mission feeds about 10,000 to 15,000 meals per month, said Gilman and the organization “totally depends on donations in order to function.”

“We are incredibly blessed by so many people who do the kinds of things that Guy did,” Gilman said. “He's an incredibly generous man.”

Daly said the food donations should reach the two organizations within the month but couldn’t give an exact date or amount that would be donated. He added the organization doesn’t like to brag about their philanthropic endeavors, “we just do it, because we want to do and we want to support. And that's really the bottom line for us.”

The Press Democrat recently reported a spike in demand for food assistance in the region after California ended its emergency food benefits.

The California Association of Food Banks reports 20% of Californians are food insecure, which is about 8.4 million people statewide and at least 8,000 people in Sonoma County, according to the Sonoma Valley Food Security Assessment.

In addition to meal services, the organization provides myriad other services, from birthday party celebrations, clothing drives, a thrift store whose proceeds support the organization, to sheltering people.

There are 120 beds year-round and 40 additional seasonal beds available from October to April. Gilman said the shelter is always at capacity.

Sonoma County’s most recent point-in-time count, conducted January 27, found 2,226 people “experiencing some form of homelessness,” according to their website. Additionally, the count found 1,291 people living in “a place not meant for human habitation, such as cars, parks, sidewalks and abandoned buildings.” The county did report a decrease in homelessness overall from the 2022 count.

Gilman said Redwood Gospel Mission has many ways for people to get involved ― from serving meals to coaching, mentoring or teaching. To learn about available volunteer opportunities, check out their website or connect with the volunteer coordinator.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.