Guy Fieri hosting fundraiser at his Sonoma County home for injured 'Top Chef’ star Justin Sutherland

Food Network star Guy Fieri is inviting 10 famous chefs to his Sonoma County home next month for what he calls a “once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience” to benefit a former “Top Chef” contestant injured in a Fourth of July boating accident.

Fieri announced the $5,000-a-ticket event to benefit Minnesota-based chef Justin Sutherland on social media Wednesday.

In addition to premium wine and food, the Aug. 13 event will include culinary demonstrations and instruction from chefs like Maneet Chauhan, Christian Petroni and Jet Tila, who all regularly appear on Fieri’s game show, “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Sutherland, the “Top Chef” competitor fell overboard while piloting his boat on July 3 and suffered injuries to his face and arm after coming into contact with the boat’s propeller.

Money raised will help pay for Sutherland’s medical bills and surgeries, according to Fieri’s post.

Tickets must be purchased by Aug. 3 via PayPal.