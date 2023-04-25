Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who regularly eats outrageous food on his Food Network shows like “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” demonstrated his cooking skills for students in Windsor this week.

On Monday, culinary students enrolled in Windsor High School’s Vineyard Academy — a small learning community within the larger high school — cooked Mexican rice and beans with Fieri and the culinary team from his nonprofit Guy Fieri Foundation, led by Chef Cesar Orozco.

Fieri and the students then worked on wrapping the perfect burrito as part of the on-hands class, the foundation said on Instagram.

According to the Instagram post, “Guy shared his knowledge of the history of the ingredient’s used in the dishes. The students participated with asking and answering questions about the foods and were hands on with making the burritos.”

The foundation also wrote that the students will take Monday’s lessons and use them to make 550 burritos next week for athletes participating in a Special Olympics Northern California event.

According to the Guy Fieri Foundation’s website, the Petaluma-based nonprofit is involved in promoting culinary education and literacy programs along with serving meals in disaster-relief situations and supporting veterans and first responders through food.

Windsor High School’s Vineyard Academy includes 175 enrolled students in grades 10-12 who take classes in career-related programs such as culinary arts, hospitality and business management.