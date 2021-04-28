Guy Fieri restaurant employees in Pennsylvania allege racial discrimination, harassment

Employees at Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar, at Live! Casino in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, are protesting alleged "harassment, discrimination and retaliation in the workplace," the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

In a petition sent to management with more than 3,000 signatures, former employees alleged that Black workers were being paid lower wages than their white counterparts, despite having more professional experience, and that a restaurant manager had used a racial slur in front of Black employees while telling a worker to turn off music.

Line cook Nathaniel Ridley told CBS affiliate KDKA he contacted HR after the incident with the racial slur, but nothing happened. He and Kendra Gillcrese, another line cook who witnessed the incident, both ended up quitting their jobs. On Monday, a small group rallied outside of the casino to demand change from the restaurant.

In their petition, former employees are asking for Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar management to address the situation immediately by raising Black workers' wages (along with 5 months of back pay), implementing mandatory racial sensitivity and equity training for all staff and issuing a "public acknowledgement and review of the atmosphere of ALL Guy's American Kitchen & Bar locations, not just Pittsburgh, to ensure fair practices are being upheld."

On Sunday, Live! Casino told the Post-Gazette that the manager who used the racial slur no longer works for the restaurant or the casino. However, the casino denied the allegations of pay discrimination:

"Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar are proud of the jobs we have created in Westmoreland County, are committed to our Team Members, and are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion," read their statement to the Post-Gazette. "The allegation that our compensation varies by race is simply false."