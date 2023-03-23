Wonder how celebrity chef Guy Fieri starts the day when he is home in Sonoma County?

Some Wordle, a little coffee and exercise with friends, the Food Network host revealed in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Not a “breakfast person,” the “Tournament of Champions” host said he doesn’t start eating until noon, but called everything bagels his “kryptonite.”

Mornings he also works out twice a week with a personal trainer in a vintage barn from 1891 on his property with as many as 20 of his friends, the Journal reported.

Other topics covered in the interview include the stories behind his bold hair style and on-camera wardrobe.

“A friend of mine is a hairdresser, and I had long hair and she would give me a hard time forever about it,” he told the paper. After giving the hairdresser his approval to restyle his hair, he came away with those now-famous frosted tips, which he said in the interview he now embraces.

The revelations continued.

Turns out, the bowling shirts he wears on his long-running show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives,” are only for the cameras, telling the newspaper that he doesn't even think he owns one.

“I’m pretty much a T-shirt-and-jeans guy. Shorts. Flip-flops. I’m not a real fashion icon,” he said in the interview.

Asked for one piece of advice that has guided him, he shared this: “One of the ones that I’ve been using a lot is: Don’t run the race looking over your shoulder. Don’t worry about anybody else.”

To read the full Wall Street Journal interview, go to on.wsj.com/3ZbLqXJ.