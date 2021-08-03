Guy Fieri visits Sonoma County Fair, spends $30,000 at pig auction

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visited the Sonoma County Fair’s Summer Fun Fest over the weekend, spending at least $30,000 at the pig auction put on by local students.

The Sonoma County resident attended the livestock auction with friends, including former professional baseball player Rich Aurilia, to support Future Farmers of America and 4-H clubs from all over the region as the students showed their animals.

Fieri showed up to support a friend’s daughter, who showed two pigs which Fieri purchased for $10,000 each, says Lisa Piehl, agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Santa Rosa High School.

“It was a great morale boost for the kids to see those types of powerful individuals that are giving back to their local community and giving back to youth in agriculture,“ Piehl said.

Fieri and his small group of accompanying friends bought 16 hogs in the auction. The celebrity chef said on Instagram that he would be donating the pigs to local charities.

“It’s amazing to see the kids showing their animals!” he captioned a photo at the fair.

Piehl said she hopes Fieri’s attendance will encourage more local businesses and chefs to participate in the auction in the future.

Students normally reach out to potential buyers through alumni networks to encourage them to come buy the livestock, Piehl said, and Fieri told students he would continue to support them in the future.

“It was a delightful surprise that they came to support us,” Piehl said.