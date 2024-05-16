The Mayor of Flavortown showed off a new slim look this month in an interview with Men’s Health magazine, and shared his tips for taking off, and keeping off, extra pounds.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, a longtime local, revealed to the men’s lifestyle magazine that he recently dropped moe than 30 pounds through diet moderation, low-impact exercise and use of a cold tub.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/thNTQWYlcFE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In an article and video published online this week, Fieri talks from his Sonoma County property, detailing his workout schedule and his favorite healthy dishes to make.

“The one thing that is most important to me is to stay healthy and balanced,” Fieri said in the video, where he describes taking a two-and-a-half mile hike around his ranch every morning, “regardless of what the night before was like, and regardless of what I’m feeling like in the morning.”

Fieri also describes himself as a big vegetable fan in the video, sharing his recipe for roasted vegetable turkey bolognese made with spaghetti squash.

The chef said that while “food has always been my epicenter,” he practices intermittent fasting, not eating until noon.

“I know what works for me and what doesn’t, what’s good for me and what’s not, and I know when to eat it and when not to,” he said.

Along with healthy eating, Fieri works out using a method called rucking, in which he walks or jogs while wearing a weight vest.

Fieri also does HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, that mixes short periods of hard work followed by short periods of active rest. He also practices yoga, does CrossFit as well as daily sauna sessions and cold bath plunges, which he calls a “perfect reset for me.”

For Fieri, the health craze is all about being there for his family as long as he can.

“I’m 56, I’ve got to stay on top of my game,” he said in the video. “I’ve got two boys, Hunter, who is 27, and Ryder, who is 18, and these guys are going full speed. If I’m going to be the dad that keeps up with them, I’ve got to stay fit.”

For more, go to menshealth.com.