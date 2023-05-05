Special Olympics athletes and volunteers who participated in a track and field meet earlier this week at Windsor High School were treated to a burrito lunch made and served by Guy Fieri and culinary students from the school’s Vineyard Academy.

In addition to packing and serving the lunches, Fieri posed for photos with athletes and volunteers and held the Special Olympics game torch on the school’s track field.

Last week, Fieri, a longtime Sonoma County resident, visited Vineyard Academy — a small learning community within the larger high school — and showed students in a culinary class how to make Mexican rice and beans and how to wrap the perfect burrito.

The April 24 class was in preparation for this week’s big event, for which Fieri, his sons, Hunter and Ryder, and the Windsor students made 575 burritos.

Organized by the Food Network star’s Petaluma-based nonprofit Guy Fieri Foundation, the Tuesday lunch is the latest example of Fieri’s generosity.

The celebrity chef, who regularly feeds first responders and victims of natural disaster events, last year teamed up with country music star Tim McGraw to host a weekend fundraising event in Napa Valley that raised $1 million to benefit first responders, veterans and health care workers. Over the winter, Fieri and his family rang bells for the Salvation Army’s holiday fundraising efforts at Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa.

In addition to serving meals in disaster-relief situations and supporting veterans and first responders through food, the Guy Fieri Foundation is involved in promoting culinary education and literacy programs.

Vineyard Academy at Windsor High School has 175 students in grades 10-12 who take classes in career-related programs such as culinary arts, hospitality and business management.